Monday Night Forecast: More clouds Tuesday & warmer by mid-week

THIS EVENING: Mainly clear with passing clouds. Temperatures to the 40s and 30s. Wind: Light North 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Increasing clouds and cold. Lows: lower to middle 30s. Wind: North, turning East 0-5 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy (more clouds than sun). Remaining seasonal. Highs: middle 50s to near 60. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. Clouds clearing by evening.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine dominates. Breezy and warmer. Low: 39. High: 66. Wind: SE 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and a lot warmer. A 20% chance of rain late evening and overnight with a cold front. Low: 57. High: 70. Wind: SW 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Much cooler and variable clouds. Low: 38. High: 55. Wind: NE, turning East 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Passing clouds. A stronger cold front arriving in the afternoon and evening. Low: 38. High: 56. Wind: South, turning North 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Much colder. Low: 25. High: 45. Wind: NE 10 mph.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds. A 20% chance of rain Monday evening into Tuesday. Low: 29. High: 46. Wind: SE 10 mph.