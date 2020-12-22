Monday Night Forecast: More clouds & warm Tuesday, rain Wednesday

Weather Forecasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

THIS EVENING: A few high clouds from the southwest. This may block the view of the Christmas Star. Temperatures in the 50s to the 40s. Wind: South 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Passing high clouds and mainly clear. Cool. Lows: lower 40s to the upper 30s. Wind: South 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Increasing high clouds, breezy, and warm. Highs: upper 60s to near 70. Wind: South 10-15 mph, and occasional gusts near 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly to mainly cloudy. A 30% chance of rain ahead of a cold front. Rain ending after 4-7 PM. Low: 54. High: 65. Wind: Southwest, turning Northwest 15 mph.

THURSDAY (CHRISTMAS EVE): Much colder with sunshine. Low: 32. High: 52. Wind: NW 10 mph.

FRIDAY (CHRISTMAS DAY): Cold Christmas morning with a light freeze. A few clouds and a milder afternoon. Low: 29. High: 60. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. A 20% chance of rain. Low: 42. High: 62. Wind: South 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Variable clouds. A 20% chance of rain. Our next cold front arrives in the afternoon and evening. Low: 52. High: 65. Wind: Southwest, turning Northwest 10 mph.

MONDAY: Sunshine returns and a tad cooler. Low: 40. High: 54. Wind: North 10 mph.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51