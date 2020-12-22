Monday Night Forecast: More clouds & warm Tuesday, rain Wednesday

THIS EVENING: A few high clouds from the southwest. This may block the view of the Christmas Star. Temperatures in the 50s to the 40s. Wind: South 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Passing high clouds and mainly clear. Cool. Lows: lower 40s to the upper 30s. Wind: South 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Increasing high clouds, breezy, and warm. Highs: upper 60s to near 70. Wind: South 10-15 mph, and occasional gusts near 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly to mainly cloudy. A 30% chance of rain ahead of a cold front. Rain ending after 4-7 PM. Low: 54. High: 65. Wind: Southwest, turning Northwest 15 mph.

THURSDAY (CHRISTMAS EVE): Much colder with sunshine. Low: 32. High: 52. Wind: NW 10 mph.

FRIDAY (CHRISTMAS DAY): Cold Christmas morning with a light freeze. A few clouds and a milder afternoon. Low: 29. High: 60. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. A 20% chance of rain. Low: 42. High: 62. Wind: South 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Variable clouds. A 20% chance of rain. Our next cold front arrives in the afternoon and evening. Low: 52. High: 65. Wind: Southwest, turning Northwest 10 mph.

MONDAY: Sunshine returns and a tad cooler. Low: 40. High: 54. Wind: North 10 mph.