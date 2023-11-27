Cool, dry air will lead to patchy frost Tuesday morning.

TONIGHT: Becoming Partly Cloudy. Patchy Frost After 3:00 A.M. Low 35. Wind Calm.

TUESDAY: Sunny. High 60. Wind: SE 5.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Patchy Frost After 3:00 A.M. Low 38. Wind S 5.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 61. Wind S 5-10.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: 80% Chance of Showers, Possibly Thunderstorms After Midnight. Low 51. Wind S 5-15.

THURSDAY & THURSDAY NIGHT: Showers & Thunderstorms. High 63.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Low 48. High 57.

SATURDAY: 30% Chance of Showers. Low 42. High 61.

SUNDAY & SUNDAY NIGHT: 20% Chance of Showers. Low 49. High 64.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. Low 44. High 62.