Monday Night Forecast: More rain overnight, ending Tuesday morning

OVERNIGHT: Steady showers, some heavy at times. Another one-quarter to near 1-inch of rain possible in some areas. Lows: lower 40s, feeling like the 30s with a North wind at 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Rain ending after 10 AM in eastern areas, rain chance at 30%. Decreasing clouds into the afternoon. High: 53. Wind: North 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Colder morning with a light freeze and frost. Warmer with sunshine. Low: 34. High: 65. Wind: South 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Low: 43. High: 68. Wind: SE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: More rain possible and cooler, chances at 40%. Low: 49. High: 62. Wind: South, becoming NE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and seasonal in the afternoon. Low: 46. High: 62. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunshine and a warmer afternoon. Low: 40. High: 67. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: More clouds at times. Increasing Gulf moisture. Low: 48. High: 71. Wind: South 10 mph.

