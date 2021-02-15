Monday Night Forecast: Near “all-time low” record temperatures tonight, freezing rain Wednesday

Winter Storm Warning issued again ahead of Wednesday’s Winter Storm.

Snow for some areas, mainly ice for East Texas.

TONIGHT: With clouds decreasing, DANGEROUSLY cold temperatures expected. As cold as -3 in NW areas, to 2 in southern counties.

Records for Tuesday, February 16 (will be broken):

Tyler: 16°, 2007

Longview: 20°, 1909

Lufkin: 20°, 1909

ALL TIME RECORD LOWS:

Tyler: -3°, January 18, 1930

Longview: -4°, January 18, 1930

Lufkin: -2°, January 18, 1930 & February 2, 1951

TUESDAY: Sunshine with passing clouds, and increasing by evening. High: 24. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT into WEDNESDAY MORNING – STORM TEAM WEATHER ALERT: Precipitation increasing. For areas north of HWY 79, this precipitation will start as a snow/sleet/freezing rain mixture. Deep East Texas seeing sleet and freezing rain at the onset. Air temperatures in the middle to upper 20s. Wind: turning NE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Snow increasing for areas north of I-20 and especially north of HWY 154 (2-4 inches possible). South of HWY 154, mostly sleet and freezing rain likely. Precipitation will accumulate and likely cause travel problems and power outages. Precipitation ends after 4 PM. High: 26. Wind: NE 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Cloudy. A 20% chance of snow for the morning. Low: 25. High: 29. Wind: NW 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Decreasing clouds. Another deep freeze for the morning, and hopefully above freezing by afternoon. Low: 9. High: 33. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: More sunshine. Cold morning but a milder afternoon. Low: 25. High: 43. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and even milder. Low: 39. High: 53. Wind: SW 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and remaining seasonal. Low: 35. High: 59. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.