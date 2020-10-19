Monday Night Forecast: October heat takes over, again

OVERNIGHT: A 20% to 30% chance of rain and storms through 9 AM, mostly for areas north of HWY 79 and west of HWY 271. Humid. Lows: middle to upper 60s. Wind: East, SE 5 mph.

TUESDAY: A 10% to 20% chance of rain through midday. Morning clouds to afternoon sunshine. A very warm day. Highs: middle 80s. Wind: South 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: More sunshine and hotter. Low: 67. High: 86. Wind: SE 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunshine and very warm. Temperatures nearly 10-degrees or higher above average. Low: 68. High: 87. Wind: SE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: More clouds and a cold front arriving in the afternoon. Low: 67. High: 83. Wind: South, turning North 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunshine with passing clouds. Cooler. Low: 54. High: 71. Wind: North 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Turning warmer for the afternoon with a partly cloudy sky. Low: 57. High: 80. Wind: South 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and a 20% chance of rain. A much stronger cold front possible by Monday night into Tuesday. Low: 66. High: 78. Wind: Southwest, turning North 15 mph.