Monday Night Forecast: Soak up sun Tuesday, rain on Wednesday

OVERNIGHT: Clear sky and cold. Lows: middle to upper 30s. Wind: NE 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Mainly sunny and mild. Highs: lower to middle 60s. Wind: SE 10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT into WEDNESDAY MORNING: Increasing clouds. A 20% chance of rain by Wednesday morning. Lows: middle 40s. Wind: SE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly cloudy. A 60% to 70% chance of rain. Most of the rain falling east of HWY 69 and in Deep East Texas. Cooler day. Rain ending after 5 PM with decreasing clouds. High: 58. Wind: South, turning NW 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Decreasing clouds and colder. Low: 37. High: 49. Wind: NW 10 mph.

FRIDAY: A colder morning with a light freeze possible. Cool in the afternoon with sunshine. Low: 34. High: 53. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Late evening and overnight, a 20% chance of rain. Low: 35. High: 54. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Rain likely, with a chance of a wintry mix. Stay tuned for updates as the track of the weather system will determine precipitation type. Precipitation chance at 40%. Low: 36. High: 39. Wind: North 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Sunshine and colder. Low: 30. High: 42. Wind: North 10 mph.