Monday Night Forecast: Spring-like weather through mid-week

THIS EVENING: Clear sky and cool. Temperatures head into the 40s. Wind: South 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clear & chilly. A few eastern areas (east of HWY 259) in the lower 30s, elsewhere middle 30s to around 40. Wind: South 5-10 mph. It will feel like the lower 30s to start the day.

TUESDAY: More sunshine and very warm. High: 75. Wind: SW 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds increase by morning, milder start with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Mostly to partly cloudy during the day, and a 10% to 20% chance of rain after 4 PM as a cold front moves in. Highs: middle 60s to lower 70s. Wind: SW, turning NW 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Cloudy & cooler. A 40% chance of showers, especially in the evening and night hours. Low: 47. High: 55. Wind: NE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Rain likely, chances at 60%. Low: 43. High: 57. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: More showers at times under a mostly cloudy sky, a 40% rain chance. Low: 55. High: 68. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SUNDAY: A 40% chance of showers. Low: 60. High: 70. Wind: South 10 mph.

MONDAY: Rain chances continue, a 40% probability. Low: 56. High: 63. Wind: East 10 mph.