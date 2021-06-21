Storms tonight with a cold front, less humid on Tuesday

A cold front is moving south of I-20 this evening and overnight. Along & ahead of the front, storms will remain likely.

A few isolated severe storms are possible. The Storm Prediction Center has our area under a “Marginal Risk”.

This cold front will bring a temporary drop in the humidity on Tuesday through early Wednesday, then the Gulf moisture returns by Wednesday afternoon.

THIS EVENING: Scattered heavy t-storms possible, a 60% chance, especially south of I-20. Temperatures in the 80s and 70s. Wind: turning NE 10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Storms remain likely south of I-20, a 70% chance. Isolated severe storm, but heavy rain the primary risk. Lows by morning near 70, with I-30 counties in the middle to lower 60s with decreasing clouds. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Morning rain ending by 8 AM in southern counties. Cloudy to partly cloudy by the afternoon. Less humid. Highs: upper 70s to the middle 80s. Wind: NE to East 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds and Gulf moisture return, bringing back more humidity. Low: 72. High: 91. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Brief clouds to afternoon sunshine. Very humid. Low: 75. High: 94. Feels like temperatures in the 100° – 107° range. Wind: South 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 76. High: 95. Wind: SW 10 mph.

SATURDAY: A 20% chance of rain or a storm. Otherwise, partly cloudy and humid. Low: 76. High: 94. Wind: SW 10 mph.

SUNDAY: A 20% to 30% chance of rain or storms. Partly cloudy, muggy. Low: 75. High: 92. Wind: South 5 mph.

MONDAY: A 30% chance of rain. Not as hot. Low: 76. High: 90. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

