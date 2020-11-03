Monday Night Forecast: Sunshine continues & a warm-up ahead

THIS EVENING: Clear and becoming chilly. Temperatures to the 50s and 40s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clear & cold. Lows: lower 40s to the middle 30s. Wind: South 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Continued mostly sunny skies. Milder afternoon. High: 73. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: More sunshine and a warmer afternoon. Low: 47. High: 75. Wind: South 10 mph.

THURSDAY: A few clouds at times, mainly through early afternoon. Low: 53. High: 76. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunshine continues and warmer. Low: 55. High: 77. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Passing clouds and warm. Low: 56. High: 78. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies a tad humid. Low: 60. High: 78. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. A 20% chance of rain. Warm and muggy. Low: 61. High: 78. Wind: SE 10 mph.