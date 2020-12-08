Monday Night Forecast: Tracking a big warm-up with a storm threat by Friday

THIS EVENING: Clear skies and cool. Temperatures to the 50s and 40s. Wind: NW 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Frost likely, and a light freeze possible. Lows: middle 30s. Wind: WSW 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies and a warmer afternoon. Highs: middle 60s, a few upper 60s. Wind: West, NW 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Continued sunny and warmer. Morning low: middle 30s to near 40. Highs: lower to middle 70s. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunshine with increasing clouds by the afternoon and evening. Breezy and warm. Low: 46. High: 72. Wind: South 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mainly cloudy. During the day, a few showers or isolated t-storms. After 2 PM, a risk for heavy and gusty storms. Overall rain chance at 60%. A few storms could be severe. Low: 55. High: 67. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Rain ends in the early AM hours. Clouds clearing out and cooler. Low: 42. High: 56. Wind: NW 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Colder with sunshine continuing. Low: 35. High: 54. Wind: NW 10 mph.

MONDAY: Sunny skies and cold. A freeze expected in the morning, and a cool afternoon. Low: 29. High: 52. Wind: South 5-10 mph.