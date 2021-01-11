Monday Night Forecast: Tricky driving conditions overnight & Tuesday morning

THIS EVENING: Skies mainly clear, but cold. Temperatures heading to the lower 30s and into the 20s with fog developing. This fog could turn to freezing fog. Wind: NW to West 0-5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Freezing fog likely and patchy black ice on the roads. Lows: middle to upper 20s. Wind: West 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Travel impacts continue for Tuesday morning through 9 AM. Sunshine with a few clouds later in the day. Watch for water on the roadways with melting. High: 49. Wind: West 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine increasing and seasonal. Another freeze for the morning. Low: 30. High: 57. Wind: SW 10 mph.

THURSDAY: More sunshine and above normal temperatures for the afternoon. A cold front arriving in the evening. Low: 38. High: 61. Wind: SW, turning North 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Slightly cooler with seasonal temperatures and mostly sunny skies. Low: 35. High: 56. Wind: NW 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Cooler. Low: 32. High: 53. Wind: NW 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly to mainly cloudy and colder. A 30% chance of rain. Low: 34. High: 40. Wind: NW 10 mph.

MONDAY: A 20% chance of rain with a mostly cloudy sky. Low: 39. High: 50. Wind: SE 10 mph.