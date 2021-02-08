Monday Night Forecast: Turning cooler tomorrow, Arctic cold late week

THIS EVENING: Cloudy skies and cool. Temperatures to the lower 60s and 50s. Wind: SE 10 mph. Patchy drizzle possible after 10 PM.

OVERNIGHT: Approaching cold front brings a 10% chance of rain by morning. Colder for areas north-northwest. Lows: lower 40s and 30s far NW counties, 40s to near 50 for areas south of HWY 154 to HWY 79, lower 50s south of HWY 79. Wind: South, North 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Cloudy and not as warm for most areas. Light drizzle ending. Highs: upper 40s to lower 50s NW, middle to upper 50s and lower 60s central, and upper 60s to lower 70s across Deep East Texas. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Drizzle increasing, with rain becoming likely after 4 PM and through the overnight. Low: 52. High: 59 (lower 70s south). Wind: North 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Rain continues to remain likely through late morning, a 60% chance. Colder weather by the afternoon. Temperatures to the 40s. Wind: North 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Cloudy & cold. A 20% chance of a light wintry mix. Low: 30. High: 38. Wind: NE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: A 40% chance of a wintry mix (all modes possible). Low: 26. High: 30. Wind: NE 15 mph. Accumulation is possible.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and very cold. Low: 22. High: 28. Wind: North 10 mph.

MONDAY: A 30% chance of snow. Low: 20. High: 29. Wind: NE 10 mph.