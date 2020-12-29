Monday Night Forecast: Windy Tuesday, rain starts Wednesday

THIS EVENING: Mostly cloudy and mild. Temperatures to the 50s. Light drizzle possible. Wind: East, turning SE 10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: A 20% chance of rain showers under a mainly cloudy sky. Temperatures in the lower 50s. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Windy and very warm. Mainly cloudy start, becoming mostly cloudy during the afternoon. Only a 10% chance of rain (mainly AM). High: 69. Wind: SE 15-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 80% chance of rain and storms. A few storms could be heavy and gusty. Low: 60. High: 68, and turning colder by evening. Wind: South, turning Northwest 15 mph.

THURSDAY (NEW YEAR’S EVE): Widespread rain continues. Rain heavy at times. Chance at 80%. Cold. Low: 43. High: 45. Wind: North 15 mph. Rain clears out after 8 PM.

FRIDAY (NEW YEAR’S DAY): Decreasing clouds with sunshine returning. Low: 39. High: 48. Wind: West 10 mph.

SATURDAY: A mixture of clouds with sunshine. Cool. Low: 34. High: 50. Wind: NW 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonal. Low: 32. High: 57. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Warmer with more sunshine. Low: 37. High: 63. Wind: South 10 mph.