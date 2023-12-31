TONIGHT: A weak front will move through the area and bring with it a few more clouds and slim rain chances in Deep East Texas. Low: 40. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Decreasing clouds with a chance of a shower in Deep East Texas in the morning. Turning Mostly sunny in the afternoon. High: 56. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds are expected as rain chances move in from the East. We’ll see some showers in our western counties Tuesday Evening with the best chance of rain Tuesday Night. Chance of rain: 40% (80% Night). Low: 32. High: 57. Winds: E 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with rain coming to an end early in the morning. Stubborn cloud cover will keep temperatures in the 40s most of the day. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 38. High: 49. Winds: N 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. Low: 31. High: 54. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 34. High: 52. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a decent chance of rain in the morning. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 40. High: 50. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and chilly. Low: 38. High: 52. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.