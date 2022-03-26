THIS EVENING: Clear skies with temperatures dropping from the 80s into the 60s. Wind: S 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with clouds increasing towards daybreak. Lows in the upper-40s to low-50s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies in the morning, followed by mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. Highs in the low-to-mid-80s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: A mix of clouds and sunshine. Low: 57. High: 82. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers, mainly late in the day. Rain chances increase to 40% overnight. A few storms could be strong to severe. Low: 64. High: 82. Wind: S 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30%-40% chance of rain and storms, mainly in the morning. A few storms could be strong to severe. Low: 63. High: 73. Wind: SW, turning to NW at 15-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Low: 45. High: 68. Wind: N 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 10% chance of showers. Low: 48. High: 72. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mainly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Low: 54. High: 70. Wind: E 5-10 mph.