THIS EVENING: Partly cloudy and warm. A 20% chance of light showers. Temperatures dropping from the 70s into the 60s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clouds increase again towards daybreak. A 20% chance of light showers. Lows in the mid-60s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy in the morning, with some breaks in the cloud cover by the afternoon. A 30% chance of showers. Highs in the low-80s. Wind: SE 15-20 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT: A 40% chance of rain and storms. An isolated severe storm cannot be ruled out, with 60s mph wind gusts as the primary threat.

MONDAY: Clouds slowly decreasing throughout the day, with a 30% chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Low: 52. High: 58. Wind: N 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers, increasing to a 30% chance of showers in Deep East Texas. A rumble of thunder or two cannot be ruled out in Deep East Texas, but severe weather is not expected. Low: 39. High: 54. Wind: ENE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 39. High: 63. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 41. High: 73. Wind: SW 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Colder. Low: 42. High: 56. Wind: N 15 mph.

SATURDAY: A cold start, but mostly sunny skies in store for the day. Low: 31. High: 54. Wind: N 10 mph.