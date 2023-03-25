A front along the Gulf Coast will work back to the north Sunday. This will introduce clouds and a chance of showers and thunderstorms from south to north along the front.
TONIGHT: Clear. Low 51. Wind W 5.
SUNDAY: Sunny. High 80. Wind E 5-10.
SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low 55. Wind S 5-10.
MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 77. Wind E 5-10.
MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 30% Chance of Showers and Thunderstorms. Low 55.
TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 69.
TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low 46.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 70.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low 56.
THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. 40% Chance of Showers and Thunderstorms. High 76.
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 30% Chance of Showers and Thunderstorms. Low 66.
FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. 50% Chance of Showers and Thunderstorms. High 79.