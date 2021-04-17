Saturday Evening Forecast: Chilly night ahead with clouds trying to move out tomorrow

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies are expected as we continue to see chilly temperatures. Low: 46. Winds: N 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Decreasing clouds throughout the day. More sunshine will result in warmer temperatures tomorrow afternoon. High: 67. Winds: N 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Comfortable and mild with a few passing clouds. Low: 44. High: 71. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and slightly warmer with winds beginning to pick up. Low: 50. High; 74. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies and much cooler temperatures are expected as we track the potential of a frost Wednesday Morning. Plan on covering your plants Tuesday Night. Low: 50. High: 74. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: An approaching front will drive temperatures up into the 70s in the afternoon. Cloud cover will also increase in the afternoon. Low: 43. High: 75. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Rain chances will increase throughout the day. The bulk of the rain will be located from our Interstate 20 counties into Deep East Texas. We may have enough rainfall to eclipse our average April rainfall totals. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 58. High: 69. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Scattered showers are expected in the morning. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 55. High: 66. Winds: N 10 MPH.