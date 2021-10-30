Saturday Evening Forecast: Clear skies and cool temperatures tonight

THIS EVENING: Clear skies with temperatures falling from the low-70s into the upper-50s. Wind: NW 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and cool with lows in the mid-40s. Wind: S 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW (HALLOWEEN): Lots of sunshine with highs in the upper-70s to low-80s. Wind: E 5 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 51. High: 80. Wind: SE 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a stray shower. Low: 55. High: 76. Wind: SE 5 mph. Chance of rain: 10%.

WEDNESDAY: Periods of rain, heavy at times. Low: 60. High: 75. High temperatures may be reached in the morning in northern parts of our area, with temperatures dropping throughout the afternoon. Wind: SE 10 mph. Chance of rain: 40%.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Much cooler. Low: 50. High: 57. Wind: N 10-15 mph. Chance of rain: 30%.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a stray shower possible. Low: 44. High: 60. Wind: N 5-10 mph. Chance of rain: 10%.

SATURDAY: Lots of sunshine. Low: 42. High: 65. Wind: N 5-10 mph.