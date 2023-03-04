The atmosphere across the southern third of the country is very dry. That will keep skies clear for the rest of the weekend.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low 50. Wind SE 5-10.

SUNDAY: Sunny. High 77. Wind S 5-15.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low 56. Wind S 10 G 20.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 78. Wind S 10 G 20.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low 62.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 81.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 30% Chance of Showers after midnight. Low 64.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. 40% Chance of Showers. High 77.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 30% Chance of Showers. Low 62.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. 50% Chance of Showers. High 75.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 50% Chance of Showers. Low 59.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. 50% Chance of Showers. High 68.