Saturday Evening Forecast: Cold front brings a drop in humidity next week

THIS EVENING: Partly cloudy skies with scattered showers, and maybe a rumble of thunder. Chance of rain is 30%. Temperatures falling into the 70s. Winds: SW 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Partly cloudy with a few lingering showers. Thunder cannot be ruled out, but it’s unlikely. Chance of rain is 20%. Low: 69. Wind: W 5 mph.

TOMORROW: A mix of sun and clouds with a stray shower possible in Deep East Texas. Chance of rain is 10%. Highs in the upper-80s. Wind: NW 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. Lows in the low-to-mid 60s with highs in the mid-to-upper-80s. Wind: N 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny with a few passing clouds from time to time. Lows in the low-60s and highs in the mid-80s. Wind: NE 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with lows in the low-60s and highs in the mid-80s. Wind: E 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunshine with a few clouds. Lows in the upper-50s with highs in the upper-80s. Wind: S 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mainly sunny with lows in the low-60s and highs in the upper-80s. Wind: S 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine to go around with lows in the low-to-mid-60s and highs in the low-90s. Wind: SW 10 mph.