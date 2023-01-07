A cold front is moving across East Texas this afternoon. Showers will accompany the front, and an occasional thunderstorm is possible. Winds will turn northerly as the

front passes your location. Temperatures will be about 10 to 15 degrees cooler Sunday.

TONIGHT: 30% Chance of Showers and Thunderstorms mainly before midnight. Low 45. Wind turning northerly 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunny. High 62. Wind N 5 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Low 40. Wind calm.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 62. Wind SE 5 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low 50.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 70.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low 56.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 72.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: 50% Chance of Showers. Thunderstorms possible after midnight. Low 56.

THURSDAY: 20% Chance of Showers. Becoming Mostly Sunny. High 64.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low 41.

FRIDAY: Sunny. High 56.