THIS EVENING: Clouds continue clearing as showers exit. Temperatures staying mainly in the 30s. Wind: NW 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Lows in the mid-20s. Wind: NW 5 mph. Some roads where any leftover moisture rain water remains could freeze overnight, mainly on bridges and overpasses. Due to the isolated nature of any icing, no major travel impacts are expected.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper-50s and low-60s. Wind: W 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mainly sunny skies. Low: 33. High: 69. Wind: SW 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and windy. Wind: SE 15-20 mph. Low: 43. High: 69.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and storms late in the day. Low: 58. High: 73. Wind: SE 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A 40% chance of showers and storms.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers in the morning. Low: 53. High: 62. Wind: NW 15-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, with a few more clouds possible in Deep East Texas. Low: 29. High: 52. Wind: ENE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 30. High: 59. Wind: E 5 mph.