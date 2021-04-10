Saturday Evening Forecast: Dry and warm way to end the weekend

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 48. Winds: South 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and dry. High: 82. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly clear skies to start with increasing clouds throughout the day with showers expected by the evening. We may have a few thunderstorms are also possible. Temperatures will be trending cooler with the passage of a front. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 58. High: 83. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers at times. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 57. High: 73. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers as the active pattern continues. Cooler and breezy. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 53. High: 68. Winds: NE 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 55. High: 70. Winds: E 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with additional rain chances and remaining cooler than average. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 54. High: 69. Winds: E 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: More showers and mild conditions. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 53. High: 72. Winds: N 5-10 MPH