Sunshine will prevail Sunday.
TONIGHT: Clearing. Low 50. Wind NW to W 5-15 mph.
SUNDAY: Sunny. High 78. Wind W to N 5 mph.
MONDAY: Sunny. Low 54. High 77. Wind E 10 mph.
TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Low 54. High 77.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Low 56. High 79.
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. 20% Chance of Night Showers & Thunderstorms. Low 61. High 82.
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. 20% Chance of Showers & Thunderstorms. Low 69. High 88.
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. 20% Chance of Showers & Thunderstorms. Low 67. High 83.
Sunshine will prevail Sunday.