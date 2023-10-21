THIS EVENING: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures falling from the 80s into the 70s. Wind: SSE 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows in the mid-60s. Wind: S 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-80s. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain. Low: 69. High: 80. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 68. High: 84. Wind: SE 15-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain. Low: 69. High: 82. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain. Low: 66. High: 83. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain. Low: 67. High: 79. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 65. High: 78. Wind: SE 10 mph.