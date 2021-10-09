Saturday Evening Forecast: Dry tonight, severe storms possible Sunday night

Update on the severe weather threat for Sunday night

THIS EVENING: Mainly clear skies with mild conditions. Temperatures falling from the low-90s into the upper-70s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear early, with clouds increasing towards daybreak Sunday morning. Lows in the upper-60s to low-70s. Wind: S 10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and breezy with a chance of isolated showers in the afternoon. Most of us stay dry during the daytime hours. Humid. Highs in the low-90s. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT: Showers and storms increase across the area. A few storms may be strong to severe, with damaging, straight-line winds as the primary threat. A brief spin-up tornado and large hail also cannot be ruled out. Wind: S 20-25 mph. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph outside of any thunderstorms. Lows in the upper-60s to low-70s.

MONDAY: Showers possible in the morning in northern parts of East Texas. Scattered showers to linger on throughout the day on Monday in Deep East Texas. Highs in the mid-to-upper-80s. Wind: W 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows around 70 with highs in the upper-80s to low-90s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the low-70s and highs in the mid-to-upper-80s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 70 and highs in the low-to-mid-80s. Wind: S 5-10 mph. Winds turn northerly later in the day in northern portions of our area.

FRIDAY: Cooler with areas of rain. Lows in the mid-to-upper-60s and highs in the upper-70s. Wind: N 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny and cool. Morning lows in the mid-to-upper-50s and highs in the mid-70s. Wind: N 10 mph.