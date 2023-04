The weather will remain quiet through this Easter weekend. Next week looks dry.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low 52. Wind NE 5.

EASTER SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 71. Wind NE 5-10. Sunrise 7:00 A.M.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Low 54. Wind E 5.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 73.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low 51.

TUESDAY: Sunny. High 73.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low 50.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High 767.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low 53.

THURSDAY: Sunny. High 79.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low 54.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 82.