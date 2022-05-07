THIS EVENING: Partly cloudy with temperatures dropping from the 80s into the 70s. Wind: SE 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, with mostly cloudy skies by daybreak. Lows in the low-70s. Patchy fog possible in spots. Wind: SE 10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny by the mid-afternoon. Humid, but more breezy. Highs in the low-90s. Max heat index between 95 and 100. Wind: S 15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, and humid. Low: 72. High: 92. Max heat index between 95 and 100. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: A mix of clouds and sunshine with hot and humid conditions. Low: 71. High: 93. Max heat index between 95 and 100. Wind: S 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, and a bit less humid. Low: 70. High: 93. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 68. High: 92. Wind: S 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and very warm. Low: 69. High: 90. Wind: SW 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of a pop-up shower or storm. Low: 69. High: 89. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.