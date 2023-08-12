The Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for all of East Texas until 8:00 p.m. Sunday. The Heat Index will exceed 110 degrees.
TONIGHT: Clear. Low 80. Wind S 10-15 gusty.
SUNDAY: Sunny & Hot. High 104. Heat Index 110. Wind SW 10-15.
SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear. Low 79. Wind S 10-15.
MONDAY: Sunny & Hot. High 104. Heat Index 112. Wind SW 10 becoming NW in the afternoon.
TUESDAY: Sunny. Low 75. High 97. Spotty pop-up showers possible.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny. Low 72. High 100.
THURSDAY-SATURDAY. Sunny & Hot. Lows 77-80. Highs 103-105.
The Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for all of East Texas until 8:00 p.m. Sunday. The Heat Index will exceed 110 degrees.