Saturday Evening Forecast: Feels like temperatures in the Teens on Sunday morning

THIS EVENING: The cold front moving south of I-20. Brief clearing of clouds, but another batch of clouds moving in with the colder air. Temperatures drop quickly. Before 12 AM, most areas in the 30s and lower 40s. Wind: NW 15-25 mph.

EARLY SUNDAY MORNING: Very cold. Mostly to mainly cloudy. Windy. Temperatures in the 20s for most areas. A northwest wind 15-25 mph will give Wind Chill temperatures in the teens to single digits.

SUNDAY: Clouds through early afternoon, then clearing. Very cold and windy. Highs: middle 30s to near 40. Wind: NW 20 mph. Gusts 20-30 mph.

MONDAY: Hard freeze for Monday morning. Lows: lower 20s and a few teens. Sunshine and a milder afternoon (still cool). High: 50. Wind: SE 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer. Low: 32. High: 63. Wind: South 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. A cold front moving in. Mild, but breezy and feeling cooler in the afternoon. Low: 48. High: 60. Wind: NE 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Variable clouds and cooler. A stronger push of colder air moving in the evening. Low: 38. High: 50. Wind: North 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, very cold. Low: 22. High: 42. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. A 20% chance of rain. Milder. Low: 36. High: 56. Wind: South 10 mph.

