The center of the upper level ridge of high pressure has slipped a little to the west. Any thunderstorm activity along the edge of the high is expected to be mainly across the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles and in Arkansas.
TONIGHT – SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. Highs 100-105. Heat Index 110 or higher. Lows 80-81. Wind S 5-15 and gusty.
