A Freeze Warning will be in effect from midnight through 9:00 a.m. Sunday and from 9:00 p.m. Sunday through 9:00 a.m. Monday. Temperatures will drop to as low as 25 degrees

in some areas. Frost and freeze conditions will damage or kill exposed crops and could damage exposed plumbing.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low 30. Wind NE 5-10.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 54. Wind NE 5-10.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy.Low 34. Wind SE 5 after midnight.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 60. Wind S 5-10.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Low 47.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. High 66.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 20% Chance of Showers. Low 60.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. High 79.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Low 64.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. 40% Chance of Showers. High 60.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 60% Chance of Showers and Thunderstorms. Low 62.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. 50% Chance of Showers and Thunderstorms. High 74.