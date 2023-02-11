Clearing skies tonight will allow temperatures to drop to or near freezing a couple of hours before sunrise Sunday. As a result, there will be areas of patchy fog and patchy

frost from around 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. There could be some Freezing Fog for a couple of hours in some locations which might make bridges and overpasses slick with black ice, so

use caution if travelling. After that, temperatures will warm rapidly and top out in the 60s Sunday afternoon.

TONIGHT: Clearing. Patchy Fog after 3 a.m. Low 32. Wind W 5-10.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. Patchy Fog before 9 a.m. High 64. Wind W to SW 5-10.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low 44. Wind S 5-10.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 66. Wind SW 10.

MONDAY NIGHT: Cloudy. 50% Chance of Showers after midnight. Low 55.

TUESDAY: Cloudy. 90% Chance of Showers before noon. Showers and Thunderstorms after noon. High 68.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low 51.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. 30% Chance of Showers before noon. Showers and Thunderstorms after noon. High 75.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 50% Chance of Showers and Thunderstorms. Low 46.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 55.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low 31.

FRIDAY: Sunny. High 51.