SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear & Cold. Lows in the upper teens. Calm. HARD FREEZE WARNING through 10 a.m. Christmas Day. CHRISTMAS DAY: Sunny. Highs in the Low 40's North to Upper 40's South. Calm. MONDAY: Sunny. Low: 28. High 50. Wind: S becoming W 5-10 in the afternoon. TUESDAY: Sunny. Low: 27. High 50. Wind: SE 8 mph. WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Low: 40. High 66. Wind: S 20 Gusts to 30 mph. THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Rain and Showers. Low: 59. High 71. Wind: S 15 mph.
Saturday Evening Forecast: Hard freeze warning through Sunday, warmer Monday
by: John Adams
