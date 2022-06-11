THIS EVENING: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of a shower or storms. Temperatures dropping from the 90s into the 80s. Wind: S 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid-to-upper-70s. Wind: S 10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs around 100 degrees. Heat index values up to 110. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Mainly sunny and hot again. Low: 77. High: 100. Wind: S 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 77. High: 99. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 76. High: 97. Wind: S 10 mph.

THURSDAY: A mix of clouds and sun. Low: 76. High: 98. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of showers and storms in Deep East Texas. Low: 75. High: 98. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with a 10% chance of showers and storms in Deep East Texas. Low: 74. High: 98. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.