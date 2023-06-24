THIS EVENING: Mostly clear with temperatures dropping from the 90s into the 80s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, becoming partly cloudy towards daybreak. Lows in the upper-70s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and storms at night. Highs in the upper-90s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 79. High: 98. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunshine, along with a few passing clouds. Low: 78. High: 99. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny. Low: 79. High: 101. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 80. High: 102. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 79. High: 101. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: A mix of clouds and sunshine with a 20% chance of rain and storms at night. Low: 80. High: 100. Wind: S 10-15 mph.