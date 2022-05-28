THIS EVENING: Mostly clear with temperatures dropping from the 90s into the 70s. Wind: S, to SE at 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with clouds increasing towards daybreak. Lows in the upper-60s to low-70s. Wind: SE, to S at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Some morning clouds will give way to plenty of sunshine by the afternoon. Highs in the low-to-mid-90s. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Low: 71. High: 92. Wind: SE 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 72. High: 91. Wind: S 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A mix of clouds and sun. Low: 71. High: 92. Wind: S 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 71. High: 89. Wind: NW 5 mph.

FRIDAY: A mix of clouds and sun with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 70. High: 89. Wind: NE 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 70. High: 91. Wind: S 5-10 mph.