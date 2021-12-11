Saturday Evening Forecast: Many of us to fall below freezing tonight

THIS EVENING: Clouds gradually clear out. Temperatures dropping from the 40s into the 30s. Wind: N 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear skies, with many of us seeing a freeze after 3 AM. Lows in the upper-20s to low-30s. Wind: N 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Plenty of sunshine to go around with the freeze ending by 9 AM. Highs in the low-60s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, with a 10% chance of a shower in Deep East Texas. Low: 38. High: 64. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 10% chance of a shower. Low: 58. High: 72. Wind: SSE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and warm. Low: 66. High: 76. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers. Low: 68. High: 74. Wind: SSE 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers. Low: 65. High: 73. Wind: S 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with a 30% chance of showers. Low: 56. High: 60. Wind: N 10-15 mph.