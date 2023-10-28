TODAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few showers in the morning. We’ll see a few cloud breaks in the afternoon which will help drive our temperatures up into the low 80s. Chance of rain: 40%. High: 81. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: A cold front will move through in the middle part of the day bringing rain chances and much colder temperatures to the area. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 68. High: 76. Winds: W 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with rain (some heavy at times). Temperatures are going to remain in the 40s for most of the day. Chance of rain: 80%. Low: 41. High: 54. Winds: N 20 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with rain coming to an end before daybreak for most. Low: 41. High: 54. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies and chilly. Low: 33. High: 55. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and trending slightly warmer. Low: 34. High: 62. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. Low: 40. High: 68. Winds: SE 10 MPH.