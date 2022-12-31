There is an ENHANCED RISK OF SEVERE STORMS for all of East Texas Monday. The main threats will be TORNADOES AND DAMGING THUNDERSTORM WINDS. The prime times will be from

late morning through the evening.

Be sure to monitor reports from the KETK East Texas Storm Center and the National Weather Service.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low 55. Wind South 5-10 Gusts to 20 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 72. Wind South 10-15 Gusts to 25 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Wind South 5-10 Gusts to 20 mph.

MONDAY: Showers and Thunderstorms before sunrise increasing by late morning and continuing through the afternoon and evening. Low 66. High 75. Wind South 15 Gusts to 30 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Showers and Thunderstorms ending by midnight. Wind Southwest 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Low 51. High 64.

WEDNESDAY – FRIDAY: Sunny. Lows 34-41. Highs 53-58.