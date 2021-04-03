Saturday Evening Forecast: Mostly cloudy & dry for Easter Sunday

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies and not as cold as the past few mornings. Low: 53. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW (EASTER SUNDAY): After a mild and cloudy start, we should see a few breaks in the clouds by the middle to late part of the afternoon. That will allow our temperatures to warm a little more than the 60s that we saw today. High: 70. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and much warmer. Low: 57. High: 78. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds will not prevent us from reaching the 80s. Mostly cloudy and very warm for the afternoon. Low: 60. High: 81. Winds: S 15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and windy. There should be enough energy and lift from an approaching cold front to provide the fuel for storms in the afternoon and overnight hours. Some storms could be strong to severe. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 66. High: 85. Winds: SW 15-20 MPH.

THURSDAY: A chance of storms very early, otherwise it’ll be a little cooler. Low: 58. High: 78. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 55. High: 80. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and very warm. Low: 57. High: 83. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.