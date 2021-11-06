Saturday Evening Forecast: Not as cold tonight, warming trend into next week

THIS EVENING: Mainly clear skies with temperatures dropping from the 60s into the 50s, with some spots into the upper-40s. Wind: E 0-5 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and not as cold. Lows in the low-40s, with a few spots dropping into the upper-30s. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Areas of patchy fog in the morning, then sunny. Highs in the mid-70s. Wind: S 0-5 mph.

MONDAY: Plenty of sunshine and warmer. Low: 46. High: 77. Wind: S 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. Lows in the low-to-mid-50s. High: 80. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Low: 58. High: 81. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Showers increase ahead of a cold front, mainly north of I-20. Low: 60. Chance of rain: 30%.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers, mainly during the morning hours. High: 72. Wind: NW 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 45. High: 68. Wind: NW 10 mph, with occasional gusts up to 20 mph.

SATURDAY: A cold start, followed by abundant sunshine. Lows in the upper-30s to low-40s. Highs in the upper-60s to low-70s. Wind: NE 5 mph.