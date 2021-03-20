Saturday Evening Forecast: Quiet weekend before more rain arrives Monday

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Low: 43. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: A few passing clouds, especially in the afternoon. Temperatures will trend much warmer with 70s returning. High: 72. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Rain chances will begin increase, especially late in the day. A few storms may be strong overnight and into Tuesday Morning. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 54. High: 69. Winds: SE 15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Showers and thunderstorms will be coming to an end by midday. Any storm activity maybe rather strong very early in the morning. However, widespread severe weather isn’t expected at this time. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 56. High: 72. Winds: W 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 52. High: 68. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue into Thursday. A few storms could be strong to severe. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 51. High: 66. Winds: N 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 46. High: 73. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 52. High: 74. Winds: S 10 MPH.