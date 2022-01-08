Saturday Evening Forecast: Rain and storms tonight, drying out Sunday afternoon

THIS EVENING: A 60% chance of showers and storms, especially in Deep East Texas. An isolated severe storm is possible, mainly in Deep East Texas. A brief spin-up tornado is the main threat if a storm becomes severe, but 60 mph wind gusts and large hail are also possible. Temperatures staying mainly in the 60s, with the exception of some 50s near the I-30 corridor. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: A 60% chance of showers and storms, mainly in Deep East Texas. An isolated severe storm is possible, mainly in Deep East Texas. A brief spin-up tornado is the main threat if a storm becomes severe, but 60 mph wind gusts and large hail are also possible. Lows mainly in the 60s, but temperatures will drop into the 50s along I-30. Wind: S 10 mph.

TOMORROW: Rain and storms end in the morning from northwest to southeast. An isolated strong storm with gusty straight-line winds cannot be ruled out between 6 am and 9 am, but storms should remain below severe limits. Temperatures falling from the 60s in the morning, to the 50s and 40s in the afternoon. Wind: WNW 15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 37. High: 54. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a light freeze possible in spots in the early morning hours. Low: 32. High: 57. Wind: ESE 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and warmer. Low: 39. High: 60. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mainly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers. Low: 43. High: 62. Wind: S 10 mph.

FRIDAY: A 30% chance of showers under mostly cloudy skies. Low: 50. High: 66. Wind: S 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Cooler, with partly cloudy skies. Low: 46. High: 58. Wind: NW 10 mph.