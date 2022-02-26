THIS EVENING: Periods of rain, with isolated rumbles of thunder. Temperatures staying mainly in the mid-30s. Wind: NE 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Scattered showers with lows in the low-to-mid-30s. Wind: NNE 5 mph.

TOMORROW: A 20% chance of early morning showers in Deep East Texas. Clouds decrease from the northwest to the southeast throughout the day. Highs in the mid-50s. Wind: N 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, with a cold start, but a seasonal afternoon. Low: 29. High: 63. Wind: SE 5 mph.

TUESDAY: A mix of clouds and sunshine. Low: 36. High: 69. Wind: S 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny and mild. Low: 40. High: 74. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Staying warm and dry under partly cloudy skies. Low: 43. High: 76. Wind: S 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Increasingly humid under mostly cloudy skies. Low: 51. High: 75. Wind: SE 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Low: 60. High: 77. Wind: S 15 mph.