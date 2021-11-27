Saturday Evening Forecast: Rain ends early Sunday, 70s return next week

THIS EVENING: Periods of showers and cool. Temperatures falling from the 50s into the 40s. Wind: SW 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Showers continue, gradually tapering off after 3 AM. Lows in the mid-to-upper-40s. Wind: SW 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: A 20% chance of a shower through 6 AM. Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine. Clouds clear out of East Texas between 9 AM and 12 PM. Clouds in Deep East Texas will clear out between 12 PM and 3 PM . Highs in the low-to-mid-60s. Wind: NNW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: A cold start to the day leads to a pleasant afternoon. Plenty of sunshine to go around. Low: 38. High: 70. Wind: S 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 45. High: 73. Wind: SSW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, with a few more clouds in Deep East Texas. Low: 49. High: 74. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with the warming trend continuing. Low: 54. High: 76. Wind: SSW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a 10% of showers. Rain chances will be slightly higher in Deep East Texas. Low: 58. High: 75. Wind: SSW 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers. Low: 55. High: 72. Wind: NW 10 mph.