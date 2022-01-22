Saturday Evening Forecast: Rain returns Monday

THIS EVENING: Clear skies with temperatures dropping from the 40s into the 30s. Wind: N 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Lows mainly in the upper-20s, but some spots will drop into the mid-20s. Wind: WSW 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the low-60s. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: A 60% chance of rain, especially into Deep East Texas. Rainfall amounts generally around a half an inch, but some spots in Deep East Texas could see upwards of 1 inch of rain. Low: 39. High: 50. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a lingering shower possible in Deep East Texas in the early morning hours. Low: 42. High: 52. Wind: NE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 32. High: 50. Wind: NE 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Low: 30. High: 51. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: A mix of clouds and sunshine. Low: 35. High: 53. Wind: NNW 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny skies. Low: 29. High: 60. Wind: WSW 5 mph.