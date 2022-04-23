THIS EVENING: Sunshine, along with some passing clouds. Temperatures dropping from the 80s into the 70s. Wind: SE 15-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, with clouds increasing towards daybreak. Lows in the upper-60s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy in the morning, with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. A 20% chance of rain late in the day, with a 40% chance of rain overnight Sunday into Monday. Highs in the upper-80s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: A 70% chance of rain and storms. Low: 65. High: 71. Wind: NE 10 mph.

TUESDAY: A 20% chance of showers in the morning in Deep East Texas. Clouds decrease from north to south throughout the day. Low: 55. High: 74. Wind: NE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with a cool start but a comfortable afternoon. Low: 48. High: 78. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Low: 55. High: 83. Wind: S 10 mph.

FRIDAY: A mix of clouds and sunshine and humid. Low: 65. High: 86. Wind: S 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 67. High: 83. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.